Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:
City Holding CHCO: This multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
City Holding Company Price and Consensus
City Holding Company price-consensus-chart | City Holding Company Quote
City Holding’s shares gained 10.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
City Holding Company Price
City Holding Company price | City Holding Company Quote
Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR: This community-oriented bank holding company which conducts full-service commercial banking business through community offices, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Sandy Spring Bancorp’s shares gained 3.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Price
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. price | Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Quote
First Interstate BancSystem FIBK: This financial and bank holding company which through its wholly-owned subsidiary delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Quote
First Interstate BancSystem’s shares gained 19.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Price
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. price | First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.
Click to get this free report
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR): Free Stock Analysis Report
City Holding Company (CHCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.