Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

City Holding CHCO: This multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

City Holding’s shares gained 10.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR: This community-oriented bank holding company which conducts full-service commercial banking business through community offices, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s shares gained 3.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Interstate BancSystem FIBK: This financial and bank holding company which through its wholly-owned subsidiary delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

First Interstate BancSystem’s shares gained 19.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

