Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

City Holding CHCO: This multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

City Holding Company Price and Consensus

City Holding Company price-consensus-chart | City Holding Company Quote

City Holding’s shares gained 10.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

City Holding Company Price

City Holding Company price | City Holding Company Quote

Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR: This community-oriented bank holding company which conducts full-service commercial banking business through community offices, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s shares gained 3.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Price

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. price | Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Quote

First Interstate BancSystem FIBK: This financial and bank holding company which through its wholly-owned subsidiary delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Quote

First Interstate BancSystem’s shares gained 19.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Price

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. price | First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.