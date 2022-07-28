Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

Naspers NPSNY: This multinational media group with its principal operations in pay television and Internet subscriber platforms, print media, book publishing, private education and technology markets, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.

Naspers’s shares gained 48.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Washington Trust Bancorp WASH: This publicly-owned registered bank holding company which through its subsidiaries is engaged in banking and other financial services and businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Washington Trust Bancorp’s shares gained 15.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY TRST: This bank holding company which is engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.