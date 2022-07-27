Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:

Great Southern Bancorp GSBC: This financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Great Southern Bancorp’s shares gained 9.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

City Holding CHCO: This multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

City Holding’s shares gained 8.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Southside Bancshares SBSI: This company through its subsidiary banks is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares’s shares gained 0.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

