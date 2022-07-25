Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:

M&T Bank MTB: This banking services company which is a holding company for M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, National Association, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

M&T Bank’s shares gained 0.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Commonwealth Financial FCF: This bank holding company which provides Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

First Commonwealth Financial’s shares gained 2.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Badger Meter BMI: This company which provides flow measurement, control and communications solutions, serving water and gas utilities, municipalities and industrial customers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

Badger Meter’s shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.