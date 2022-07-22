Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

CalMaine Foods CALM: This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 251.6% over the last 60 days.

CalMaine Foods’s shares gained 35.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK: This global shipping company which provides worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.0% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers’s shares gained 46.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Sonoco SON:This company which is a leading provider of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging and packaging supply chain services, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Sonoco’s shares gained 9.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 15.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

