Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

Ardmore Shipping ASC: This company which is engaged in the ownership and operation of products and chemical tankers and also provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping’s shares gained 45.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Marten Transport MRTN: This company which is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time-sensitive transportation in the United States and specializes in transportation and distribution of food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

Marten Transport’s shares gained 18.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TotalEnergies TTE: This company which is among the top five publicly traded global integrated oil and gas companies based on production volumes, proved reserves, and market capitalization, with operations in more than 130 countries across five continents, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

TotalEnergies’s shares gained 3.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

