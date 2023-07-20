Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:

The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK: This company which provides building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

The AZEK’s shares gained 15.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AB SKF (publ) SKFRY: This company which manufacturer of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

AB SKF’s shares gained 4.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

CIRCOR International, Inc. CIR: This company which manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.93% over the last 60 days.

CIRCOR’s shares gained 103% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

