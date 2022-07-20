Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:

AutoNation ( AN ): This company which is the largest automotive retailer in the United States and offers vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation’s shares gained 21.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 17.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lithia Motors LAD:This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers of new and used vehicles, and related services in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors’s shares gained 0.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 17.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Verona Pharma VRNA: This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Verona Pharma’s shares gained 41.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 17.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

