Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This integrated energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Suncor’s shares gained 7.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 16.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG: This financial holding company for Capital City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Capital City’s shares gained 6.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 16.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Ranger Oil Corporation ROCC: This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Oil’ shares gained 12.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 20.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

