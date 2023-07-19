Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

Neogen Corporation NEOG: This company which provides various products for food and animal safety has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Neogen’s shares gained 38.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK: This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

OPKO’s shares gained 56.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Procore Technologies, Inc. PCOR: This company which provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products have a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Procore’s shares gained 40.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

