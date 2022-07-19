Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:
Heartland Express HTLD: This company which is a leader in transportation and logistics provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Heartland Express’s shares gained 6.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ArcBest ARCB: This freight transportation services and solutions company which offers transportation of general commodities, motor carrier freight transportation services, business-to-business air transportation services, ocean transport services, global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services, it has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest’s shares gained 0.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A
City Holding CHCO: This multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
City Holding’s shares gained 2.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
