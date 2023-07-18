Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 18th

News & Insights

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

On Holding AG ONON: This company which provides sports products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

On Holding’s shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ING Groep N.V. ING: This company which provides various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days. 

ING’s shares gained 11.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Itron, Inc. ITRI: This technology and service company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Itron’s shares gained 41.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

