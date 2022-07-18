Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

HF Sinclair DINO: This energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, and other specialty products, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair’s shares gained 20.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dyne Therapeutics DYN:This company which is focused on advanced innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases, it has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Dyne Therapeutics’s shares gained 32.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG: This Glyfada, Greece-based company which is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners’ shares gained 7.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 14.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

