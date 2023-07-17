Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:
Yext, Inc. YEXT: This company which provides digital media technology services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
Yext’s shares gained 17.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. HIVE: This cryptocurrency mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.3% over the last 60 days.
HIVE Digital’s shares gained 51.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
MongoDB, Inc. MDB: This company which provides AI powered virtual assistants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.6% over the last 60 days.
MongoDB’s shares gained 73.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
