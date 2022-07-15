Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Covenant’s shares gained 46.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 13.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. FSTX: This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

F-star’s shares gained 89.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 13.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CVB Financial Corp. CVBF: This bank holding company for Citizens Busienss Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

CVB’s shares gained 5.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 13.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

