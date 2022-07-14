Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW: This producer of value-added frozen potato products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston Price and Consensus

Lamb Weston price-consensus-chart | Lamb Weston Quote

Lamb’s shares gained 6.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lamb Weston Price

Lamb Weston price | Lamb Weston Quote

Verona Pharma plc VRNA: This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price and Consensus

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share price-consensus-chart | Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Quote

Verona’s shares gained 19.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share price | Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Quote

Janus International Group, Inc. JBI: This company which provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

Janus International Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Janus International Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Janus International Group, Inc. Quote

Janus’ shares gained 1.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Janus International Group, Inc. Price

Janus International Group, Inc. price | Janus International Group, Inc. Quote

