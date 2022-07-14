Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW: This producer of value-added frozen potato products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Lamb’s shares gained 6.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Verona Pharma plc VRNA: This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Verona’s shares gained 19.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Janus International Group, Inc. JBI: This company which provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.
Janus’ shares gained 1.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
