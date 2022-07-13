Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13th:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ: This biopharmaceutical company specializing in neurosciences and oncology has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Jazz’s shares gained 8% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Glaukos Corporation GKOS: This ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Glaukos’ shares gained 15.1% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI: This oncology and hematology focused biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Spectrum’s shares gained 4.5% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

