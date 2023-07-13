Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 13

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13:

ACV Auctions Inc. ACVA:This company which provides online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

ACV Auctions Inc. Price and Consensus

ACV Auctions Inc. price-consensus-chart | ACV Auctions Inc. Quote

ACV Auctions’ shares gained 49.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ACV Auctions Inc. Price

ACV Auctions Inc. price | ACV Auctions Inc. Quote

MongoDB, Inc. MDB: This company which provides general purpose database platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.6% over the last 60 days.

MongoDB, Inc. Price and Consensus

MongoDB, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MongoDB, Inc. Quote

MongoDB’s shares gained 75.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MongoDB, Inc. Price

MongoDB, Inc. price | MongoDB, Inc. Quote

Zevia PBC ZVIA: This beverage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over last 60 days.

Zevia PBC Price and Consensus

Zevia PBC price-consensus-chart | Zevia PBC Quote

Zevia’s shares gained 13.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zevia PBC Price

Zevia PBC price | Zevia PBC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.