Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI: This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.8% over the last 60 days.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rockwell Medical, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rockwell Medical, Inc. Quote

Rockwell’s shares gained 176.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. Price

Rockwell Medical, Inc. price | Rockwell Medical, Inc. Quote

Zuora, Inc. ZUO: This company that provides cloud-based subscription management platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.

Zuora, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zuora, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zuora, Inc. Quote

Zuora’s shares gained 22.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zuora, Inc. Price

Zuora, Inc. price | Zuora, Inc. Quote

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK: This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

OPKO Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

OPKO Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OPKO Health, Inc. Quote

OPKO Health’s shares gained 38.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

OPKO Health, Inc. Price

OPKO Health, Inc. price | OPKO Health, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.