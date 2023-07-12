News & Insights

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 12th

July 12, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI: This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.8% over the last 60 days.

Rockwell’s shares gained 176.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zuora, Inc. ZUO: This company that provides cloud-based subscription management platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.

Zuora’s shares gained 22.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK: This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

OPKO Health’s shares gained 38.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

