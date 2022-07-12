Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG: This financial holding company for Capital City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Capital City’ shares gained 11.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.

Immunocore’s shares gained 12.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. FSTX: This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

F-star’s shares gained 86.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

