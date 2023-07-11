Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11th:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Axsome’s shares gained 15.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE: This cryptocurrency mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.3% over the last 60 days.

HIVE’s shares gained 65.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TIM S.A. TIMB: This telecommunications company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

TIM S.A.’s shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

