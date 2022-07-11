Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11th:

Suncor Energy SU: This Canadian premier integrated energy company with operations including oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore crude oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing, it has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy’s shares gained 18.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 16.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Mercer International MERC: This company owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, it has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Mercer International’s shares gained 15.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 16.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Alliance Resource Partners ARLP: This diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users, has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners’ shares gained 41.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 16.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

