Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:
Owens Corning OC: This company which provides building materials and composite solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus
Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote
Owens Corning’s shares gained 29.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Owens Corning Inc Price
Owens Corning Inc price | Owens Corning Inc Quote
TopBuild Corp. BLD: This company that engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
TopBuild Corp. Price and Consensus
TopBuild Corp. price-consensus-chart | TopBuild Corp. Quote
TopBuild’s shares gained 31.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
TopBuild Corp. Price
TopBuild Corp. price | TopBuild Corp. Quote
WisdomTree, Inc. WT: This company that offer a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products, models and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
WisdomTree, Inc. Price and Consensus
WisdomTree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote
WisdomTree’s shares gained 12.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
WisdomTree, Inc. Price
WisdomTree, Inc. price | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How To Profit From Trillions On Spending For Infrastructure >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Owens Corning Inc (OC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
TopBuild Corp. (BLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.