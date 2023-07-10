Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:

Owens Corning OC: This company which provides building materials and composite solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning’s shares gained 29.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TopBuild Corp. BLD: This company that engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

TopBuild’s shares gained 31.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

WisdomTree, Inc. WT: This company that offer a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products, models and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

WisdomTree’s shares gained 12.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

