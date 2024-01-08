Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8th:

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. AKYA: This life-sciences technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Akoya’s shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS: This clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Tau’s shares gained 3.6% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Trupanion, Inc. TRUP: This company that engages in the business of medical insurance for cats and dogs has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Trupanion’s shares gained 8.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

