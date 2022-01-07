Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7th:

City Office REIT CIO: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

City Office REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

City Office REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | City Office REIT, Inc. Quote

City Office REIT’s shares gained 17.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

City Office REIT, Inc. Price

City Office REIT, Inc. price | City Office REIT, Inc. Quote

Diageo DEO: This company involved in producing, distilling, brewing, bottling, packaging as well as distributing spirits, wine and beer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Diageo plc Price and Consensus

Diageo plc price-consensus-chart | Diageo plc Quote

Diageo’s shares gained 11.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Diageo plc Price

Diageo plc price | Diageo plc Quote

Interactive Brokers IBKR: This company that operates as an automated electronic broker has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote

Interactive Brokers’ shares gained 9.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. price | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



