Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:
Driven Brands Holdings DRVN: This automotive services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Driven Brands Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Quote
Driven Brands’ shares gained 14.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Price
Driven Brands Holdings Inc. price | Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Quote
Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote
Macy's shares gained 17.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Macy's, Inc. Price
Macy's, Inc. price | Macy's, Inc. Quote
ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus
ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote
ArcBest's shares gained 16.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ArcBest Corporation Price
ArcBest Corporation price | ArcBest Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?
From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.Be First To New Top 10 Stocks >>
Click to get this free report
Macy's, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.