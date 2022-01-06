Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 6th:

Driven Brands Holdings DRVN: This automotive services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Quote

Driven Brands’ shares gained 14.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Price

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. price | Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Quote

Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

Macy's shares gained 17.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Macy's, Inc. Price

Macy's, Inc. price | Macy's, Inc. Quote

ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

ArcBest's shares gained 16.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ArcBest Corporation Price

ArcBest Corporation price | ArcBest Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.