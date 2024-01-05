Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO: This regenerative medicine company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 500% over the last 60 days.

Organogenesis Price and Consensus

Organogenesis price-consensus-chart | Organogenesis Quote

Organogenesis’ shares gained 31.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Organogenesis Price

Organogenesis price | Organogenesis Quote

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM: This producer of shell eggs has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.4% over the last 60 days.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote

Cal-Maine’s shares gained 22.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. price | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote

Cloudflare, Inc. NET: This cloud services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Cloudflare, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cloudflare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cloudflare, Inc. Quote

Cloudflare’s shares gained 22.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cloudflare, Inc. Price

Cloudflare, Inc. price | Cloudflare, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Organogenesis (ORGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.