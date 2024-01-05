Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO: This regenerative medicine company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 500% over the last 60 days.
Organogenesis’ shares gained 31.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM: This producer of shell eggs has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.4% over the last 60 days.
Cal-Maine’s shares gained 22.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cloudflare, Inc. NET: This cloud services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Cloudflare’s shares gained 22.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
