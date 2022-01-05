Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:

Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Metropolitan Bank Holding’s shares gained 23.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 10.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Public Storage PSA: This leading self-storage real estate investment trust in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Public Storage’s shares gained 23.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 10.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wolseley FERG: This distributor of plumbing and heating products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Wolseley’s shares gained 26.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 10.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

