Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:

Titan International TWI: This leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Titan International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Titan International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Titan International, Inc. Quote

Titan International’s shares gained 53.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Titan International, Inc. Price

Titan International, Inc. price | Titan International, Inc. Quote

CubeSmart CUBE: This self-administered and self-managed real estate company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

CubeSmart Price and Consensus

CubeSmart price-consensus-chart | CubeSmart Quote

CubeSmart’s shares gained 14.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CubeSmart Price

CubeSmart price | CubeSmart Quote

Stewart Information Services STC: This company whose primary business is title insurance has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Stewart Information Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

Stewart Information Services’ shares gained 21.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Stewart Information Services Corporation Price

Stewart Information Services Corporation price | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.