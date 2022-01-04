Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:
Titan International TWI: This leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Titan International’s shares gained 53.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CubeSmart CUBE: This self-administered and self-managed real estate company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
CubeSmart’s shares gained 14.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Stewart Information Services STC: This company whose primary business is title insurance has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Stewart Information Services’ shares gained 21.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 9.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
