Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 3rd:

Sensus Healthcare SRTS: This medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Sensus Healthcare’s shares gained 95.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP: This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 39.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AutoZone AZO: This company which is one of the leading specialty retailers and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

AutoZone’s shares gained 27.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 10.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.





