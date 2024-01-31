Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc Price and Consensus

ADMA Biologics Inc price-consensus-chart | ADMA Biologics Inc Quote

ADMA’s shares gained 52% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ADMA Biologics Inc Price

ADMA Biologics Inc price | ADMA Biologics Inc Quote

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO: This exoskeleton products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Quote

Ekso Bionics’ shares gained 56.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Price

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. price | Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Quote

InhibikaseTherapeutics, Inc. IKT: This clinical-stage pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Inhibikase’s shares gained 270.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. price | Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.