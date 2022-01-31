Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

Wintrust Financial WTFC: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Wintrust Financial’s shares gained 6.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Avnet AVT: This world’s largest distributors of electronic components and computer products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Avnet’s shares gained 0.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares GFED: This company offering full banking services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ shares gained 35.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

