Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:
Warrior Met Coal, Inc. HCC: This metallurgical coal mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Warrior Met Coal’s shares gained 33.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
World Acceptance Corporation WRLD: This consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
World Acceptance’s shares gained 45% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 16.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO: This mining and exploration company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
Eldorado’s shares gained 23% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
