Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:
BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY: This company that manufactures non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
BrainsWay’s shares gained 66.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR price | Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote
Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY: This passenger airline company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Ryanair Holdings PLC Price and Consensus
Ryanair Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Ryanair Holdings PLC Quote
Ryanair’s shares gained 38.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ryanair Holdings PLC Price
Ryanair Holdings PLC price | Ryanair Holdings PLC Quote
Equinox Gold Corp. EQX: This company that engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.
Equinox Gold Corp. Price and Consensus
Equinox Gold Corp. price-consensus-chart | Equinox Gold Corp. Quote
Equinox’s shares gained 15.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Equinox Gold Corp. Price
Equinox Gold Corp. price | Equinox Gold Corp. Quote
