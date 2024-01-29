News & Insights

Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 29th

January 29, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 29:

Western Digital Corporation WDC: This data storage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.5% over the last 60 days.

Western Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Western Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Western Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Western Digital Corporation Quote

Western Digital's shares gained 39.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Western Digital Corporation Price

Western Digital Corporation Price

Western Digital Corporation price | Western Digital Corporation Quote

QCR Holdings, Inc. QCRH: This multi-bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

QCR Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote

QCR Holdings' shares gained 28.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price

QCR Holdings, Inc. Price

QCR Holdings, Inc. price | QCR Holdings, Inc. Quote

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. SASR: This bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Sandy Spring Bancorp's shares gained 27.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Price

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Price

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. price | Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


 

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDC
QCRH
SASR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.