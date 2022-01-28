Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 28th:

ServisFirst Bancshares SFBS: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

ServisFirst Bancshares’ shares gained 3.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hanmi Financial HAFC: This holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Hanmi Financial’s shares gained 19.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

KeyCorp KEY: This company that provides a wide range of products and services, such as commercial and retail banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance as well as investment banking products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

KeyCorp’s shares gained 6.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

