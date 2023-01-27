Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

United Overseas Bank Limited UOVEY: This banking products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

United Overseas’ shares gained 18.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Everbridge, Inc. EVBG: This software company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Everbridge’s shares gained 17.4% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Impinj, Inc. PI: This company which operates a cloud connectivity platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Impinj’s shares gained 7.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

