Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:

Prologis PLD: This leading industrial real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Prologis’ shares gained 3.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

F.N.B. FNB: This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

F.N.B.’s shares gained 11% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zions Bancorporation ZION: This diversified financial service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Zions Bancorporation’s shares gained 6.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

