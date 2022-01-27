Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:
Prologis PLD: This leading industrial real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Prologis’ shares gained 3.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
F.N.B. FNB: This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
F.N.B.’s shares gained 11% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Zions Bancorporation ZION: This diversified financial service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Zions Bancorporation’s shares gained 6.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
