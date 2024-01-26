Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26:

PACCAR Inc PCAR: This truck manufacturer company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

PACCAR's shares gained 22.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 18%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PACCAR Inc. Price

PACCAR Inc. price | PACCAR Inc. Quote

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT: This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Inhibikase Therapeutics's shares gained 195.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 18%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. price | Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

PagerDuty, Inc. PD: This digital operations platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

PagerDuty Price and Consensus

PagerDuty price-consensus-chart | PagerDuty Quote

PagerDuty's shares gained 21.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 18%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

PagerDuty Price

PagerDuty price | PagerDuty Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagerDuty (PD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.