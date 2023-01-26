Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. FYBR: This communications services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Frontier Communications’ shares gained 28.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sappi Limited SPPJY: This woodfiber-based renewable resources has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Sappi’s shares gained 12.1% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Komatsu Ltd. KMTUY: This construction, mining, and utility equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu’s shares gained 24.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

