Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:

Danaos Corporation DAC: This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Danaos’ shares gained 13% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of -7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BancFirstCorporation BANF: This bank holding company for BancFirst has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

BancFirst's shares gained 9.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American National Bankshares Inc. AMNB: This bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

American National Bankshares' shares gained 2.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

