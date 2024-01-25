Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25:

Wingstop Inc. WING: This franchise restaurant chain company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Wingstop Inc. Price and Consensus

Wingstop Inc. price-consensus-chart | Wingstop Inc. Quote

Wingstop's shares gained 61.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wingstop Inc. Price

Wingstop Inc. price | Wingstop Inc. Quote

Netflix, Inc. NFLX: This company which provides entertainment services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Netflix's shares gained 35% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Netflix, Inc. Price

Netflix, Inc. price | Netflix, Inc. Quote

Dassault Systèmes SE DASTY: This company which provides software solutions and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Dassault Systemes SA Price and Consensus

Dassault Systemes SA price-consensus-chart | Dassault Systemes SA Quote

Dassault Systèmes' shares gained 29.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 17.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Dassault Systemes SA Price

Dassault Systemes SA price | Dassault Systemes SA Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.