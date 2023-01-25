Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ETON: This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Eton’s shares gained 51.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Okta, Inc. OKTA: This identity solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 62% over the last 60 days.

Okta’s shares gained 20.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA: This explorer and developer of precious and base metal assets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Vizsla’s shares gained 11% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

