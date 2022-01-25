Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:
Preferred Bank PFBC: This one of the largest independent commercial banks in California has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Preferred Bank’s shares gained 9.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Community Health Systems CYH: This leading operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Community Health Systems’ shares gained 26.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Horizon Bancorp IN HBNC: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Horizon Bancorp’s shares gained 17.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
