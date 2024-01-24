Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

ADMA Biologics' shares gained 66.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 15.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM: This company which provides various financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's shares gained 29.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 15.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR: This audio technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Turtle Beach Corporation's shares gained 45.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 15.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

