Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:
Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS: This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Vipshop’s shares gained 109.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Veracyte, Inc. VCYT: This diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Veracyte’s shares gained 49.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Evercore Inc. EVR: This independent investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Evercore’s shares gained 32.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
