Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:

Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS: This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Vipshop Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Vipshop Holdings Limited Quote

Vipshop’s shares gained 109.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price

Vipshop Holdings Limited price | Vipshop Holdings Limited Quote

Veracyte, Inc. VCYT: This diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Veracyte, Inc. Price and Consensus

Veracyte, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veracyte, Inc. Quote

Veracyte’s shares gained 49.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Veracyte, Inc. Price

Veracyte, Inc. price | Veracyte, Inc. Quote

Evercore Inc. EVR: This independent investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Evercore Inc Price and Consensus

Evercore Inc price-consensus-chart | Evercore Inc Quote

Evercore’s shares gained 32.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Evercore Inc Price

Evercore Inc price | Evercore Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Evercore Inc (EVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.