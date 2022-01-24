Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:
Danaos DAC: This leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos’ shares gained 2.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Danaos Corporation Price
Danaos Corporation price | Danaos Corporation Quote
Signature Bank SBNY: This full-service commercial bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Signature Bank Price and Consensus
Signature Bank price-consensus-chart | Signature Bank Quote
Signature Bank’s shares gained 4.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Signature Bank Price
Signature Bank price | Signature Bank Quote
Wintrust Financial WTFC: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Wintrust Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Wintrust Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wintrust Financial Corporation Quote
Wintrust Financial’s shares gained 5.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Wintrust Financial Corporation Price
Wintrust Financial Corporation price | Wintrust Financial Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>
Click to get this free report
Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Signature Bank (SBNY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Danaos Corporation (DAC): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.