Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:

Danaos DAC: This leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Danaos’ shares gained 2.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Signature Bank SBNY: This full-service commercial bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Signature Bank’s shares gained 4.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wintrust Financial WTFC: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Wintrust Financial’s shares gained 5.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


