Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23:

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN: This cryptofinance technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Coinbase Global's shares gained 56.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wayfair Inc. W: This e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Wayfair's shares gained 35.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. KGS: This compression services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.

Kodiak Gas Services' shares gained 30.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

