Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 23rd:
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ETON: This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Eton’s shares gained 66.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Komatsu Ltd. KMTUY: This construction, mining, and utility equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Komatsu’s shares gained 28.4 % over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU: This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti’s shares gained 73.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
