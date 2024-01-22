Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22:

Northern Trust Corporation NTRS: This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust Corporation's shares gained 26.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ISNPY: This company which provides financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo's shares gained 20.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Woodward, Inc. WWD: This aerospace and industrial control solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Woodward's shares gained 13.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.





